James Emmitt Myers, 66, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away on December 30, 2017 in Waldorf.

Born on February 24, 1951 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Norman R. Myers and the late Helen L. Bruffy Myers. James graduated from Suitland High School in 1969 and worked as a Mail Carrier and as a Cashier for McKay’s and as a bank teller.

He enjoyed ceramics painting and drawing. James also loved being around his family and friends and loved music, movies, concerts and Broadway shows. James was a great brother and friend who will forever be in our hearts.

Surviving James are his brothers, Norman R. Myers, Jr., Kenneth W. Myers, and his sisters, Brenda M. Lynch and Vivian A. Robinson.

Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, from 10AM to 12PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with a service officiated by Freddie Williams at 12PM. Interment is at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James’ name may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.