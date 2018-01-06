Annie Rosetta Hays, 96 of Hughesville, MD passed away in LA Plata, MD on December 30, 2017. Annie was born to the late Charles Robert Hudson and the late Annie Rosetta Morgan on September 25, 1921 in Hillside, Maryland. Annie worked as a Graphic Designer for the CIA Federal Government for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, reading, Bingo and sewing.

In addition to her parents, Annie was predeceased by her husband, William Norris Hays in October of 2004; brothers, Charles Edward and Charles Robert Hudson; and sister, Dora L. Spicer. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Ann Benton of Hughesville, MD, Lillian Mae Levy of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter, Gloria Jean LeBorne (Edward) of Fort Washington, MD; granddaughter, Denise L. Vignola (Lionello) of La Plata, MD; great granddaughters, Sabrina Rosetta Vignola and Sophia Elizabeth Vignola.

Family will receive friends for Annie’s visitation on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm with Prayers at 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. There will be a visitation on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 10am to 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall. Graveside service will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in the Mortuary at 12:30pm on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Pallbearers will be: Lionello Vignola, Edward LeBorne, Gary Benton, Tom McLhinney, Byron Carrillo and Stephen Godfrey.

Memorial donations may be made to Sagepoint Senior Living Center, 10200 La Plata Road, La Plata, MD 20646.