Doris Virginia Moore, 88, of Tall Timbers, Maryland passed away peacefully at home, December 31, 2017. She was born on March 31, 1929 in Washington, D.C. to the late William W. Moroney and Florence Free Moroney Stansbury. Doris worked and retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company with over 35 years of dedicated service. She was also a lifetime member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA). Doris enjoyed spending time with family, crossword puzzles and was always very inquisitive.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Roland E. Moore, brothers, William “Bill” W. Moroney, Sr., Franklin “Buck” T. Moroney and niece, Kathryn C. Moroney.

She is survived by her sister, Norma A. Redden, brother, Charles “Mo” R. Moroney (Rita), nephews and nieces, William “Billy” W. Moroney, Jr. (Ellen), Debbie Redden Windsor, Lynn A. Moroney, Clayton “Sam” W. Redden (Sandy), Patricia Moroney Fann (Michael), Robert A. Moroney (Anita) and Rolanda “Dee” D. Culbert (Danny).

Doris was known for having a big heart and will be greatly missed.

Services and Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.