Veronica “Ronnie” Landman Taylor, 84, of California, MD (formerly of Newport News, VA) passed away peacefully on January 1, 2018.

She was born on December 28, 1933 to the late Loren Lee Landman and Dorothy Celeste Peacock Landman.

Her family was always her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with them. She often referred to them affectionately as “her girls, “ speaking of her daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughters. Ronnie was recently excited to have the newest addition to her family, a great grandson. Her hobbies included traveling to see her family, dancing, listening to country music, search-a-word puzzles, reading, and arts and crafts. She crocheted and created many beautiful pieces throughout the years that many family members and friends enjoy and treasure.

Ronnie is survived by her daughters, Pamela Taylor Jones (Richard) of Solomons, MD and K. Darlene Dodge of Ashford, CT; her sister, Jeannette Brown, her granddaughters: Taylor and Mackenzie Dodge; her great grandchildren: Kayden Sprowles, Liana Heredia, and Hudson Dodge; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Dottie Yunger at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Loffler Senior Activity Center, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.