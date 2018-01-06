Joseph Ford Woodall, Jr., 62

Joseph Ford Woodall, Jr., age 62 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died December 30, 2017 at his residence.

Joseph was a self-employed auto mechanic for many years and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Piscataway, Maryland. He loved NASCAR and working on model NASCAR cars, hunting, 4-wheeling, and tinkering on cars.

Son of Joseph Ford Woodall, Sr. and Ethel Eloise Anders Woodall. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Shorb and his sister, Margaret Windgrove.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie L. Woodall; his sister, Judith A. South, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Memorials are asked to the family to assist with the care of Joseph’s foster brothers.