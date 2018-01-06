Delores A. “Dee” Konka, 66

Dee Konka, age 66 of saint Inigoes, Maryland, died January 3, 2018 at her residence with Hospice.

Dee was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She had an open door at her home for others in need and she most enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Daniel Raymond Holland and June Hilda Trush Holland. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Anthony Joseph Konka, Jr. and her sisters, Diane Frericks and Norma Moody.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Konka, III (his companion, Emily), her daughter, Lannette King (James); and her brother, Daniel Raymond Holland, Jr. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren+

Funeral services were private.

Memorials in Dee’s name are asked to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.