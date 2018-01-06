Joseph Philip Ippolito, 87, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on December 31, 2017 at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf.

Born on April 18, 1930 in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Frances A. Franchesti and John Ippolito. Mr. Ippolito served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received his Master’s degree and taught for 34 years in the New York public school system. Mr. Ippolito was active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, serving on the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Rosary Society and the Choir.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Joan Picillo.

Mr. Ippolito is survived by his children Louise, John, Vincent, Peter and Anthony Ippolito; brothers Tony, Vincent and Nicholas; grandchildren Ashley and Jessica.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 6 pm to 8 pm with prayers at 7 pm at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Mass on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 9:30 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church 3320 St. Peter’s Church Drive Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment to follow Mass at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Peter’s 3320 St. Peter’s Church Drive Waldorf, MD. 20601.