Martha F. Morgan of La Plata, MD died on January 2, 2018 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC.

Martha was a homemaker and a long-time member of Oxon Hill Methodist Church. She loved Bingo, cards and games. She was a member of bridge clubs and pinocle clubs. She was very social and active with her church.

She was the daughter of Waino Korri and Audrey Woodward Korri. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Clyde J. Morgan and her son, David Morgan.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Spayd (Philip), Kathleen LeFevre (Don), Julie Brasher (Glenn), and Nancy Glasgow (Tom); daughter-in-law, Judy Morgan; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 from 11AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel (La Plata, MD).