Frederick Joseph “Fred” Hermann

Fred passed surrounded by his loved ones peacefully on New Year’s Eve. He survives by his loving wife Jen Herrmann and four children, Carrie Herrmann and Mike O’Keefe (of Chesapeake Beach, MD) , Fred and Dee Dee Herrmann (of Washington, DC), Lara and Eric Gladhill (of Long Beach, MD), and Samantha Herrmann (of Chesapeake Beach, MD). An amazing car fanatic, his career led to people of all capabilities to drive independently.

He survives a long legacy in Calvert County including his grandfather as the Mayor of North Beach during the late 1940s. He is also survived by his three sisters, Marie and her husband Billy Steele (of Florida), Juanita and Pete Grosso (of Florida) and Katie and Ray Bietzell (of Maryland). Fred’s legacy of life also includes the pride of his grandchildren – Fred Ackerman (of Chesapeake Beach, MD), Darriane Gladhill (of Long Beach, MD), Emma O’Keefe (of Chesapeake Beach, MD), and Fred W. Herrmann (of Washington, DC).

As a foster father with generous spirit and member of the Chesapeake Beach community, his family and friends are honored to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Rod N Reel ballroom from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm