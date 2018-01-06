Thomas Allen “Tommy” Herritt, Jr., 38, of Annapolis and formerly of Chesapeake Beach passed away December 31, 2017. He was born December 11, 1979 in Baltimore to Thomas Allen, Sr. and Peggi Ann (Blanton) Herritt. Tommy moved to Chesapeake Beach when he was 9 and attended Beach Elementary, Northern Middle, Plum Point Middle and Northern High School, graduating in 1998. Following high school Tommy attended UMBC where he rowed crew and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in information systems. Tommy held various IT jobs in government consulting including his most recent client NOAA since 2011. Tommy attended Chesapeake Church for 29 years and enjoyed all things technology, Star Wars, movies, independent films, working on and testing video games and building Legos with his kids. Most of all he loved spending time and playing with his children.

Tommy is survived by his children Benjamin Cottrill, Tyler Herritt and Riley Herritt, parents Thomas and Peggi Herritt of Chesapeake Beach, siblings Sean Herritt and wife Alex of Jacksonville, FL, Cara Randleman and husband Seth of Chesapeake Beach, Seth Herritt and wife Shannon of St. Leonard and Jacob Herritt and fiancé Marissa Romanek of Chesapeake Beach, niece and nephew Nora and Isaac Randleman, grandmother Carolyn Herritt of Harrisburg, PA and former spouse Jennifer Clark