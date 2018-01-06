Doris Bowen Knopp,89, of Deale passed away January 3, 2018 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born April 11, 1928 in Calvert County to Malcolm Joseph and Olive Reed (Jones) Bowen. She was raised on the family farm in Lower Marlboro and attended Fairview Elementary and Calvert High School. She was employed for twenty five years as Food Service Manager for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. She worked at Deale, Tracey’s and Southern Middle School, retiring in 1990. Doris was a member of Cedar Grove U.M. Church and the Deale Historical Society. She married Alvin Knopp on October 27, 1945 and they made their home in Deale. Doris was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. She was also a fan of the Baltimore Orioles.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, her parents, brothers William, Joseph, and Earl and sisters Ruth Bishop and Mary Straub. Doris is survived by sons Alvin Ray (Brenda) and George Wayne Knopp, grandchildren Renee Knopp and James Ray, great-grandchildren Shane and Brendan Ronan and Ronnie and Travis Knopp.