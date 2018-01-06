James Edward “Jimmy” Peters, 51, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 4, 2018 at his residence.

Born October 29, 1966 in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late Edward C. Peters and Doris I. (Mudge) Peters.

Jimmy graduated from Calvert High School and was a Travel Lift Operator for Harbour Island Marina for thirty years.

Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Cindy Peters of Lexington Park, MD, Kathy Harrison (Andy) of Lusby, MD, and Scot Peters (Tina) of Lexington Park, MD; and special friend, Darla Smoot of Solomons, MD.