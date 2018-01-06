On Thursday December 28, 2017 of Hughesville, MD Survived by his significant other Virginia DeLaney.

Father of Owen John Forster, Jr. of LaPlata, MD, Joseph Forster of PA, the late Steve Forster. Brother of Lorraine Forster and the late Jeanie Liasak, and John Forster. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held 12:30PM Tuesday January 16, 2018 at Huntt Funeral Home 3035 Old Washington Road Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.