Betty F. Borrell, 78, of Clinton, MD passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

She was born on August 22, 1939, to Myrtle (Kessel) and Noah Sites in Petersburg, West Virginia. She worked for the Federal Government at The Department of Housing and Urban Development for over 30 years. Once retired, she and her husband, Robert, began selling Antiques and Collectibles through their business, Betty and Bob Antiques. Recently, she was a volunteer ambassador at the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum in Newburg, MD.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert George Borrell, Sr.; Beloved Children Robert George Borrell, Jr. (Louise) and Barbara Dobbins (Charles Hurry); caring grandchildren Robert George Borrell, III, Samantha Dobbins, Sabrina Dobbins, and Savannah Dobbins; Siblings Pauline Mongold, Rudy Sites, and Janet Crites. Predeceased by her parents and siblings Twila Plauger and Donald Sites.

She loved Betty Boop, collecting depression era ice buckets and Christmas tree pins. She enjoyed her cat, Mr. Bud, and watching the deer and birds at her home.

In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 2123, LaPlata, MD 20646.