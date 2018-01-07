Lewis Edgar Holland, 91, of Hillside, MD passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Born in Washington, D.C. to Margaret (Gallipo) and Ralph Holland.

He is survived by his loving children, Robert Holland, Patricia (Patrick) Defayette, and Teresa Dodson; caring grandchildren Melissa (David) Richardson, Christina (Gabriel) Lopez, Jennifer Barron, Kathryn (Roberto) Garcia, Nicole Defayette, Joseph (Angela) Defayette, Robert (Kim) Russell, Thomas (Samantha) Russell, Sara (John) Porter, Alexandra Dodson, Steven Dodson, and Emily Dodson; twenty beloved great-grandchildren; dear sibling Walter Holland and many nieces and nephews.

Lewis was predeceased by his wife Nancy (2010); one child Mary Russell; and his siblings Lawrence, Dorothy Campbell, Daniel, and James Holland.

Lewis was a World War II veteran and served in the US Navy and was very proud of his service. He married the love of his life Nancy in 1950. He worked for Jumbo Food Stores and then Shoppers Food Warehouse. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing video games.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name tothe Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.