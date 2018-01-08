State’s six casinos have second-best month

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced December 2017 revenue numbers for the state’s six casinos: Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County, Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County, Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Maryland’s casinos totaled $141,034,126 in revenue during December 2017, the second-best month since casino gaming in the state began in September 2010. The total was an increase of $7,556,420, or 5.7%, compared to the December 2016 figure of $133,477,706. MGM National Harbor opened on December 8, 2016, thus December 2017 was the first month in which it was possible for a year-over-year comparison to include all six of the state’s casinos.

MGM National Harbor totaled $56,575,869 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in December at MGM National Harbor was: $330.82 for slot machines, $6,179.89 for banked table games and $1,593.03 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 2,821 slot machines and 173 (134 banked and 39 non-banked) table games. December 2017 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $14,641,841, or 34.9%, from December 2016.

Live! Casino totaled $47,199,454 from both slot machines and table games in December. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $259.22 for slot machines, $3,493.70 for banked table games and $876.55 for non-banked table games. December 2017 revenue at Live! Casino decreased by $832,603, or 1.7%, from December 2016. Live! Casino operates 3,868 slot machines and 186 (136 banked and 50 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $23,962,236 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $190.00 for slot machines, $2,185.10 for banked table games and $772.23 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s December 2017 revenue decreased by $5,787,045, or 19.5%, from December 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 177 (154 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $5,757,830 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $190.99 for slot machines, $1,960.56 for banked table games and $404.33 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s December 2017 revenue decreased by $337,133, or 5.5%, from December 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

On December 29, Ocean Downs Casino opened its expanded gaming floor, including the introduction of the property’s first table games. Ocean Downs Casino totaled $3,748,454 from slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $139.51 for slot machines and $2,697.60 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s December 2017 revenue decreased by $369,179, or 9.0%, from December 2016. Ocean Downs Casino operates 853 slot machines and 10 banked table games. Ocean Downs does not have non-banked table games. (Ocean Downs’ slot machine count was temporarily reduced for part of December due to construction related to the casino’s expansion.)

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3,790,283 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $154.92 for slot machines and $1,122.14 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s December 2017 revenue increased by $240,539, or 6.8%, from December 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

DECEMBER 2017 CASINO NUMBERS