Maryland Hikers Start Off New Year Trekking More Than 2,500 Miles

More Than 1,200 People Brave Cold for First Day Hikes

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources welcomed 1,227 hikers at more than 30 state parks this New Year’s Day as part of the annual First Day Hikes initiative.

Maryland Park Service rangers, staff and volunteers guided the brave souls through 2,500 miles of paths and trails, where they confronted below-freezing temperatures and blustery winds.

“There’s no better way to begin the new year than with a new adventure in the great outdoors,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “I treasure the time spent with family and friends, trekking trails and exploring nature at different locations each year.”

As part of the nationwide event, sponsored by America’s State Parks, Maryland hikers took in the natural beauty and scenery in parks throughout the state, from the sandy shorelines of the Eastern Shore to high perches of Mountain Maryland.

Maryland First Day Hikes 2018

State Park Mile(s) Participant(s) Mileage Total Assateague 1 35 35 Calvert Cliffs 3.6 52 187.2 Cedarville 3 25 75 Chapman 2 31 62 Cunningham Falls 3 27 81 Dans Mountain 1 1 1 Deep Creek 2.5 18 45 Elk Neck 1.5 37 55.5 Fair Hill 5 30 150 Fort Frederick 1 18 18 Gambrill 1 48 48 Greenbrier 1.5 39 58.5 Gunpowder- Jerusalem Mill 2 196 392 Gunpowder- Big Gun 2.5 26 65 Harriet Tubman 1.5 83 124.5 Janes Island 2 9 18 Martinak 1 21 21 Merkle 3.5 12 42 New Germany 1 16 16 North Point 2 14 28 Patapsco- Orange Grove 2 26 52 Patapsco- McKeldin 2 43 86 Patuxent River 1.5 30 45 Pocomoke 1 24 24 Rocks 1 37 37 Rocky Gap 2 34 68 Sandy Point 3 65 195 Seneca 2.5 90 225 Soldiers Delight 2 8 16 South Mountain 2 45 90 St. Mary’s River 2 24 48 Susquehanna 2 23 46 Tuckahoe 2 40 80 TOTAL 1,227 2,534.70