Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 1/9/2018

The following is a sample of recent arrests, crimes and investigations handled by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 3, 2017 Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Chaneyville Road.

While making contact with the driver later identified as Christopher Slattery, 37, of Prince Frederick, Trooper McCombs arrived on scene to perform a K9 sniff on the vehicle. The K9 sniff resulted in a positive alert and a search of Slattery and the vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia.

Slattery was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not marijuana (crack cocaine), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and other appropriate traffic citations.

On January 4, 2018 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the Marriott Springhill Suites, Prince Frederick for the report of a male subject being disorderly in the lobby.

Deputy Shrawder arrived on scene and was informed the disorderly subject had returned to his room. Deputy Shrawder made contact with two male subjects in the room, and observed paraphernalia and narcotics in plain view.

The male subject later identified as Mark Weisner, 29, of North Carolina, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not marijuana (Heroin) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On January 6, 2017 Deputy Yates responded to the Walmart, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft and two subjects in the store who were possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Deputy Yates made contact with the first individual later identified as Gina Gear, 25, of Saint Leonard, who appeared to be disoriented and slurring her speech.

As Deputy Yates was speaking to Gear, the second individual identified as Joseph Fabian, 32, of Saint Leonard, began to speak with Gear as well.

Deputy Yates was made aware that Fabian had removed an item out of a box and placed it in his jacket, and Gear possibly had stolen some clothing items while in the changing room. A search of Fabian was conducted and the stolen item was located as well as narcotics. A search of Gear was conducted, resulting in the stolen property, narcotics, and paraphernalia.

Fabian was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not marijuana (Alprazolam) and Theft Less Than $100.

Gear was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Alprazolam), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Theft Less Than $100.

On December 27, 2017 Deputy Wilson was assisting the Maryland State Police with a traffic stop in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Broomes Island Road.

Deputy Wilson made contact with the passenger of the vehicle later identified as Dominic Sergi, 26, of Lusby, and could immediately smell a strong odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Sergi was asked to step out of the vehicle for a search of him and the vehicle to be conducted. While Deputy Wilson was attempting to complete the search, Sergi started to become uncooperative, tensing his body and moving it in a manner that would prevent Deputy Wilson from completing his search.

Deputy Wilson placed Sergi under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing & Hindering and Possession/Receive CDS While Confined/Detained.

On December 29, 2017 Deputy T. Mohler was in the Prince Frederick area attempting to locate a vehicle that had been called in for a check welfare for the occupants inside the vehicle who appeared to be nodding out.

Deputy T. Mohler located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Dares Beach Road and Hillside Drive, Prince Frederick. Deputy Mohler made contact with the driver later identified as Rebecca Boucher, 28, of Prince Frederick, to advise her of why she was being stopped.

Emergency Communications also advised Boucher had a possible warrant through another agency. A K9 arrived on scene, and conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A search of Boucher was conducted resulting in narcotics and the open warrant was confirmed to still be active.

Boucher was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On December 30, 2017 Deputy Rediker responded to the area of Evergreen Drive and White Sands Drive, Lusby for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon Deputy Rediker’s arrival, he observed the vehicle sitting stationary in the roadway and also Sergeant Basham on scene talking with the occupants of the vehicle. Sergeant Basham was asking the occupants of the vehicle to step out when he observed a concealed deadly weapon between the driver’s seat and door.

Both occupants stepped out of the vehicle and were detained while a search of the vehicle was conducted. A search of the vehicle revealed a concealed deadly weapon, narcotics, and paraphernalia. The driver identified as Joanne Kelson, 48, of Lusby, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Dangerous Weapon- Conceal and CDS: Possession marijuana 10 Grams +.

The passenger of the vehicle identified as Keith Mackall, 25, of Lusby, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On December 11, 2017 Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Lore Road. Prior to Deputy Gott exiting his vehicle, he observed the driver of the vehicle moving around and also observed his arm doing a ramming motion between his seat and the center console. Deputy Gott made contact with the driver later identified as Parker Eidle, 21, of Morgantown, West Virginia.

While speaking with Mr. Eidle, Deputy Gott observed a silver handgun in the driver’s side compartment door and a ten inch metal bowie knife between the driver’s seat and center console.

Mr. Eidle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Dangerous Weapon-Conceal and Handgun in vehicle.

On December 16, 2017 Deputy T. Mohler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Prince Frederick Boulevard and Costley Way, in Prince Frederick.

Deputy Mohler advised the driver later identified as Vincent Mandley , 40, of Brandywine, what the initial traffic stop violation was for. Deputy Mohler observed the driver of the vehicle to be very nervous and avoided eye contact when asked a question.

A search of the vehicle was conducted resulting in paraphernalia and CDS.

Mr. Mandley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone and Oxycontin) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On December 14, 2017 Deputy Holt conducted a traffic stop in the area of northbound Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road.

Deputy Holt made contact with the driver and other two passengers in the vehicle to inform them why they were being stopped. All occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle for a K9 scan to be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle was performed. It was determined there were narcotics and paraphernalia both in the vehicle where the front side passenger was sitting and also on the passenger later identified as Jacqueline Causey, 37, of Lusby. Causey was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (crack cocaine) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On December 15, 2017 Deputy Rediker conducted a traffic stop in the area of S Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane, Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver identified as Reginald Sesker, 54, of Lusby, Deputy Rediker could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Mr. Sesker was asked to step out of the vehicle for a probable cause search to be conducted. The search revealed narcotics within the vehicle.

Mr. Sesker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Mr. Sesker was charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana 10 Grams +.

On December 10, 2017, Deputy Sampson was on routine patrol in the area of the Prince Frederick Wawa when he observed a male walking across the parking lot who appeared to be confused and disoriented.

Deputy Sampson approached the male subject later identified as Richard Wathen, 34, of Huntingtown, and noticed his pupils to be enlarged and that he was very fidgety.

Deputy Sampson asked Mr. Wathen if he could perform a search of him for weapons on drugs and he stated he did not mind. While searching Mr. Wathen it was discovered he had several drugs and paraphernalia on him.

Mr. Wathen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Vyvanse, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam) and four counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

