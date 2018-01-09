Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Road conditions are slick and hazardous at various locations onboard the installation, including at the gates. NAS Pax River, Webster, and Solomons will operate under a two-hour delayed arrival this morning. Personnel should arrive to work two hours later than their normal scheduled start time. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed opening time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report two hours later than their regular arrival time. Check with your command for specific guidance.

NAS Pax Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open for low-volume traffic at 5:30 a.m. but will delay shifting to high volume until 8 a.m. because of the slick and hazardous road conditions.