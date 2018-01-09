Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Tuesday, January 9, 2018

St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: will be CLOSED on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Code 2 for staff. Please visit www.smcps.org for additional details and updates. Stay safe out there.
- St. Mary’s County Government: Normal
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: has now revised it’s decision. Schools are now CLOSED on January 9, 2018. Code Yellow.
- All emergency personnel report as usual.
- All other 12-month employees report up to 2 hours late.
- Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.
- Schools closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees.
- Child care is closed.
- Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
- Calvert County government offices: Normal
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Code 2 for employees who follow the code system.
- Charles County Government: Opening at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9, liberal leave policy in effect for all non-essential employees.
Other:
- NAS Patuxent River: Operating under Delayed Arrival/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status due to Weather Jan. 9, 2018
Road conditions are slick and hazardous at various locations onboard the installation, including at the gates. NAS Pax River, Webster, and Solomons will operate under a two-hour delayed arrival this morning. Personnel should arrive to work two hours later than their normal scheduled start time. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed opening time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report two hours later than their regular arrival time. Check with your command for specific guidance.
NAS Pax Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open for low-volume traffic at 5:30 a.m. but will delay shifting to high volume until 8 a.m. because of the slick and hazardous road conditions.
