Icy Roads Lead to Head-On Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 8:15 a.m.., police, fire, and rescue crews responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Buck Hewitt Road in the area of Oriole Drive, in California.
Units arrived on scene to discover a two-vehicle accident involving a Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Tahoe.
While the cause of the collision is not yet known, the roads were very icy.
Updates will be provided if they become available.
Because they did a lousy job of cleaning up the snow as usual and too many idiots around here “put the pedal to the metal” in snowy/icy road conditions. I lost count on how many stupid people floored the gas pedal on snow and ice last night just to look cool or whatever other stupid reason they did it. Grown adults who need the cops to babysit them all the time so they don’t misbehave in public.
Given the amount of damage done to both vehicles, it would be reasonable to assume that speeding was definitely a factor. I have no sympathy for people who refuse to drive properly; only for the law-abiding people who fell victim to the unruly behavior. Follow the rules of the road or stay the hell off of it. Driving is NOT a right, it’s a privilege!