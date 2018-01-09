Icy Roads Lead to Head-On Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 8:15 a.m.., police, fire, and rescue crews responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Buck Hewitt Road in the area of Oriole Drive, in California.

Units arrived on scene to discover a two-vehicle accident involving a Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

While the cause of the collision is not yet known, the roads were very icy.

Updates will be provided if they become available.



