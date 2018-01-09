St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Assistance in Walmart Theft Case

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured below.

On January 4, 2018, at the Walmart located in California, Maryland, the suspect attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of merchandise. The suspect was confronted by an employee of Walmart, at which time the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Dep. Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension *8109, or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

