Fire Engulfs Garage in Mechanicsville, Causing $150,000 in Damages

January 9, 2018

mechanicsville garage fire

On January 6, 2018, a fire was reported at 3:36 A.M. in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Thirty-five firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and determined the fire originated in a detached wood-framed garage and resulted in an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure of the garage and an additional $100,000 to the contents contained within.

The fire, which took approximately 45 minutes to control, was attributed to a malfunction with the wood-burning stove inside the garage. Several vehicles were either destroyed or damaged, with the neighboring house sustaining damage caused by heat.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department


