Piney Point Man Arrested, Charged with Rape and Assault

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, police officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in Piney Point.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed the victim running to the door partially dressed and “visibly upset,” according to charging documents. The victim proceeded to tell the officers that she was sexually assaulted by James Moore, 39, of Piney Point, Maryland.

The victim stated that James Moore forced her down on a bed, causing injuries — including scrapes, cuts, scratches and redness on the neck, chest, wrists and arms — that police deemed consistent with being recently assaulted. The victim told police that Moore forcibly committed a sex act without her consent, and that the alleged sexual assault continued up until the point of police arriving to the residence.

After being confronted by the police officers, Moore made spontaneous statements about the sex act he performed on the victim. Officers noted that Moore was intoxicated and detained him at the residence.

Moore was later interviewed by an investigator, at which point he denied causing the injuries to the victim, but failed to provide an explanation as to how the injuries were sustained. Moore told the investigator that he and the victim were drinking heavily prior to the incident.

Upon arrival to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Moore submitted to a breathalyzer test, resulting in a reading of .08. According to police, Moore has a history of similar domestic-related incidents involving the same victim in other parts of Maryland and West Virginia.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for examination and treatment of her injuries.

Moore was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Moore has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 1, 2018 at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

