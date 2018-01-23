St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests and Warrants – 1/23/2018

Protective Order Violation: On December 27, 2017, Dep. Nauman responded to the 25000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, in attempt to locate an individual reference a welfare check. Suspect Syvie Nicole Fred Marjanowicz, age 46, of Leonardtown, was located, and found to be at a business she was prohibited from being at, per an active Exparte/Protective Order. Marjanowicz was arrested and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order.

Assault: On December 27, 2017, Cpl. Knott responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, regarding an assault between inmates. Investigation revealed Suspect Eugene Terrill Harris, age 25, of St. Leonard, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Harris was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

CDS Arrest: On December 27, 2017, DFC. Schultz conducted a traffic stop in the 21000 block of Chancellor’s Run Road, in Great Mills. While DFC. Schultz was conducting the stop, he was approached by Pierre Antonio Butler, age 40, of California, who was on foot in the area. Butler stated an altercation had taken place with him and the operator of the stopped vehicle. While speaking with DFC. Schultz it was discovered Butler had a quantity of marijuana on his person. Butler was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+. CASE# 68908-17

Theft: On December 28, 2017, while at the Wawa, located in Charlotte Hall, DFC. Smith observed Suspect Jeremy Tyler King, age 35, of California, place numerous items on his person, and attempt to leave the establishment without paying. DFC. Smith stopped King and issued him a Criminal Citation for Theft. (No Photograph Available)

Assault: On December 29, 2017, Cpl. J. Davis responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed Suspect Lance Allen Jones, age 29, of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim after he and the victim had a disagreement. Jones was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Contraband: On December 29, 2017, Dep. Nauman responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, located in Leonardtown, for a report of contraband being found on an individual. Investigation revealed Suspect Shawn Christopher Henderson, age 37, of Ridge, reported to the facility to serve his sentence with marijuana on his person. Henderson was charged with Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Assault: On December 30, 2017, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the 43000 block of Hugh Drive, in Hollywood, for a reported assault. Contact was made with the victim who had visible injuries; the victim advised the injuries were caused by Suspect Lisa Marie Thompson, age 28, of Hollywood. Thompson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault/Resisting Arrest: On December 23, 2017, Dep. Robinson responded to the 18000 block of Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Dep. Robinson observed visible injury to the victim, and the suspect Derrick Clifton Marshall, was actively destroying property inside the residence. Marshall was placed under arrest, at which time he became combative and assaulted Dep. Robinson. Marshall was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

Theft: On December 24, 2017, DFC. Lawrence responded to the 45000 block of First Colony Way in California, reference to a theft. Upon contacting the complainant it was learned Suspect Lisa Marie West, age 48, of Lexington Park, stole merchandise from the business on December 21, 2017. The suspect was charged via criminal citation for Theft.

Theft: On December 24, 2017, Dep. Robinson was in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, when he made contact with Shannon Mae Corbin, age 41, of Lexington Park. A check of the tag Corbin had on her vehicle indicated the tag had been reported stolen out of Calvert County. Corbin was charged via criminal citation for Theft. (No Photograph Available)

Assault: On December 25, 2017, Dep. Siciliano responded to the 27000 block of Neale Court, in Mechanicsville, to check the welfare of an individual at the residence. Upon arrival, Suspect Eric Alan Jett, age 34, of Leonardtown, became argumentative and confrontational. Deputies on the scene were able to determine an assault had taken place, and while conducting that investigation, Suspect Jett assaulted the victim again. Jett was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

False Statement: On December 20, 2017, at approximately 1:30 AM, DFC. Steinbach observed Suspect Matthew Joseph Hatcher, age 32, of Mechanicsville, walking in and out of the roadway in the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in Mechanicsville. DFC. Steinbach stopped to check his welfare at which time Hatcher provided false identifying information to avoid apprehension for open warrants. DFC. Steinbach was able to positively identify Hatcher and he was arrested for the following: FTA/Child Support, FTA Violate Exparte Protective Order. Subsequent to his arrest, Hatcher was found to have CDS paraphernalia and suspected cocaine residue on his person. Hatcher was charged with CDS- Possess- not Marijuana and CDS- Possess Paraphernalia, and False Statement to Peace Officer.

Violation of Protective Order: On December 20, 2017, DFC. Maguire responded to the 18000 block of Matthews Drive, in Lexington Park for a report of a violation of a protective order. Suspect Darren Edward Cole, age 30, of St. Inigoes, was on the victim’s property after being served an order prohibiting him to be on the premises. Cole fled into the woods, but was located a short time later and charged with Violate Exparte/Protective Order.

Assault: On December 20, 2017, DFC. Roszell responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown, for a report of an assault between two inmates. Investigation revealed Suspect Christopher Michael Wall, age 42, of Hagerstown, grabbed the victim and attempted to strike the victim. Wall was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault: On December 20, 2017, Dep. McClure responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a victim who indicated Suspect Oliver Glenn Malone, age 40, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s arm. Injury was observed to the victim and Malone was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Assault: On December 20, 2017, Dep. Sidorowicz responded to the 48000 block of Compass Circle, in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect Marvin Jerome Smith Jr., age 46, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the ground. Injury was observed to the victim, and Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Burglary: On December 21, 2017, Dep. J. Smith, made contact with a victim who reported Suspect Joseph Elisha Norwood, age 20, with no fixed address, was not abiding by the terms of the protective order the victim had against him. While interviewing the victim, Suspect Norwood contacted the victim in Dep. Smith’s presence and further investigation revealed Norwood kicked in a door to a residence in the 38000 block of Mt. Wolf Road, in Charlotte Hall, looking for the victim. Norwood was located and arrested; Norwood was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Violate Exparte/Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Assault: On December 17, 2017, Dep. Siciliano# 301, responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, in Leonardtown, regarding an assault. Investigation revealed inmate Creighton Shields Perkins, age 34, of Leonardtown, assaulted a fellow inmate, causing injury. Suspect Perkins was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.