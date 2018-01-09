Three-Year-Old Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/9/2018 @ 7:05 p.m.: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 11:42 AM deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road near Tom’s Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles and a total of five occupants to be involved in the collision. Due to the serious nature of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Honda Accord, operated by Kyle William Sullivan, age 21, of Lexington Park was traveling south on Three Notch Road, when the Honda slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway. A 2011 Ford Ranger, operated by Kyle Lee Akers Redman, age 29, of Avenue, was traveling south on Three Notch Road, when it struck the rear of the Honda. Passengers in the Honda Accord were Brittney Nicole Luzano, age 21, of Lexington Park, Sarah Elizabeth Rand, age 35, of Lexington Park, and Damian Michael Sullivan, age 3, of Lexington Park.

The operator and adult passengers in the Honda Accord were transported to area Trauma Centers for treatment. The juvenile was transported from the scene and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The operator of the Ford Ranger was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for incapacitating injuries, and has since been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, that has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor #235, at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265, or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.

