Three-Year-Old Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/9/2018 @ 7:05 p.m.: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 11:42 AM deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road near Tom’s Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported serious motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles and a total of five occupants to be involved in the collision. Due to the serious nature of the collision, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
The operator and adult passengers in the Honda Accord were transported to area Trauma Centers for treatment. The juvenile was transported from the scene and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The operator of the Ford Ranger was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for incapacitating injuries, and has since been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision, that has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor #235, at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265, or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.
1/9/2018 @ 1:15 p.mp: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 11:45 a.m., patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision along Three Notch Road in the area of Hill House Farm Lane in Lexington Park.
Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, involving a Ford Ranger and a Honda passenger vehicle.
Three people were transported to a local trauma center via two Maryland State Police helicopters.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.
