VIDEO: Three People Flown to Hospital Following Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

January 9, 2018

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 11:45 a.m., patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision along Three Notch Road in the area of Hill House Farm Lane in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, involving a Ford Ranger and a Honda passenger vehicle.

Three people were transported to a local trauma center via two Maryland State Police helicopters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Updates will be provided when available.











This entry was posted on January 9, 2018 at 1:18 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.