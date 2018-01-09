VIDEO: Three People Flown to Hospital Following Serious Two-Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 11:45 a.m., patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision along Three Notch Road in the area of Hill House Farm Lane in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a two vehicle collision, involving a Ford Ranger and a Honda passenger vehicle.

Three people were transported to a local trauma center via two Maryland State Police helicopters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Updates will be provided when available.

