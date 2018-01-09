VIDEO: Local Duck Hunters Rescue Deer From Icy Waters

It started off as a regular day of leisure for St. Mary’s County residents Nick Lane, Mitch Crowder, and Adam Forinash. The three men, each aged in their early twenties, are avid outdoorsmen, and decided to go duck hunting along the Patuxent River near the Naval Recreation Center in Solomons on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2018.

While on the duck hunting boat, the three men noticed something unusual. Lane, Crowder, and Forinash spotted a deer about 50 feet from the other side of the shore that appeared trapped by the icy water.

Quickly, the three men navigated the boat towards the deer, fighting the resistance from the 3-inch tall, unforgiving ice before finally reaching the embattled deer. The men brought the deer safely to land and laid it on its side before the deer retreated into the wilderness into much more comfortable terrain.

Check out video footage of the heroic rescue below!

