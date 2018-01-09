Christmas Comes Late for Prince George’s County Woman with $95,243 Win

Takes home 5th largest Racetrax prize in game’s history

On your mark, get set, WIN! A Capitol Heights resident watched as horses lined up at a virtual gate and listened as a trumpet signaled the start of the race prior to a big $95,243 Superfecta Racetrax win. At that point, the Racetrax fan was unaware that her life was about to drastically change.

The days after Christmas usually bring relaxation and regrouping, but for one lucky winner those days brought so much more. After visiting family for the holiday, the avid player decided to stop at Tucker’s Liquors, their favorite Lottery retailer.

“I like going there,” the winner told Lottery officials. “I like the people that work there and I really like the atmosphere of the store.”

After purchasing a ticket for five races, using numbers that had no real meaning, the winner settled in to watch the races. As the fourth race went off, the winner noticed some of their horses taking the lead. The race ended, and winner’s horses 4, 10, 12 and 6 wound up in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place. The winner quietly walked out of the store, not wanting others to know about the win, went to the car and drove home.

The $95,243 payout is the 5th largest Racetrax prize in Maryland Lottery history. The excited winner plans to use the prize towards home and car renovations.

The Prince George’s County resident isn’t the only person who wins. Tucker’s Liquors, located at 8100 Old Alexandrea Ferry Rd. in Clinton will receive a bonus of $953.43 for selling the winning Racetrax ticket.