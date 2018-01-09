Fort Washington Man Charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Chancellor’s Run Road and Amber Drive, in California, for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

Contact was made with the victim, who is employed as a driver. According to the victim he was hired to transport the suspect, later identified as Andre Charles Hursey, 28, of Ft. Washington, to an address in St. Mary’s County.

Investigation revealed while the victim and suspect were traveling in St. Mary’s County, an argument ensued between the victim and Hursey. Suspect Hursey then produced a folding knife, extended the blade, and threatened to kill the victim.

The suspect was located walking in the area, and subsequently arrested.

Hursey was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

