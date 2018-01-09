Fort Washington Man Charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest

January 9, 2018
Andre Charles Hursey, 28, from Ft. Washington

Andre Charles Hursey, 28, from Ft. Washington

On Saturday, January 6, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Chancellor’s Run Road and Amber Drive, in California, for a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

Contact was made with the victim, who is employed as a driver. According to the victim he was hired to transport the suspect, later identified as Andre Charles Hursey, 28, of Ft. Washington, to an address in St. Mary’s County.

Investigation revealed while the victim and suspect were traveling in St. Mary’s County, an argument ensued between the victim and Hursey. Suspect Hursey then produced a folding knife, extended the blade, and threatened to kill the victim.

The suspect was located walking in the area, and subsequently arrested.

Hursey was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

Andre Charles Hursey, 28, from Ft. Washington

Andre Charles Hursey, 28, from Ft. Washington

This entry was posted on January 9, 2018 at 3:03 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.