Bicyclist Struck on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

January 10, 2018

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist, on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, in the area of the Toyota dealership.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a bicyclist laying in the roadway after being struck by a Honda passenger vehicle.

The cyclist was medevaced to an area trauma center by a Maryland State Police helicopter, that landed at the scene.

Witnesses said the cyclist was wearing dark clothing and bike did not have any lights or reflectors on it.

Police continue to investigate.



This entry was posted on January 10, 2018 at 9:42 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Bicyclist Struck on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

  1. Flounder on January 10, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    That’s what they get for not wearing reflective gear

    Reply
  2. Curious Neighbor on January 10, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    I have seen a man riding his bike on 235 at night, weaving almost like he wanted someone to hit him. Wondering if this is the same person.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.