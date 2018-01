Peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2018, Erma L. Graham, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may unite with the family on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 10:00 am until time of Life Celebration Service at12 noon at NEW HOPE CHURCH OF GOD located at 4200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD.

Interment will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.