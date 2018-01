On Monday, January 1,2018, Rufus K. Dove, Jr. passed away.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00am at TREE OF LIFE CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES located at 9109 Piscataway Rd in Clinton, MD 20735.

Interment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.