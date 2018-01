Earl Sylvester Dyson, 65 of Piney Point, MD, passed away on January 3, 2018.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Matthews Free Gospel Church, Rt. 245/Leonardtown-Hollywood Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.