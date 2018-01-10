Kerri Lynne Echeverria, 60

Kerri Lynne Echeverria, age 60 of Lynchburg, Virginia, died January 5, 2018.

Kerri was a Circuit Board Engineer with JPL (Jet Propulsion Labs) in California. She enjoyed crafts, knitting and reading. Her three grandchildren were her life. She also had a deep love of animals, especially her dog, Layla.

She was the daughter of Kenneth Bratton and Dorothea Miller Bratton.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa E. Pilant (Nicholas); her brother, Michael Bratton (Zofia); her sister, Beverly Whitaker (Larry); and her grandchildren, Cydney, KaidLin, and Mason.

Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions in Kerri’s name may be sent to the Humane Society of Charles County, PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604.