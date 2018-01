Betty Mae Dull, 86, of La Plata, Maryland, died on January 6, 2018 at Sage Point Senior Living in La Plata.

Visitation on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 6 PM to 8 PM with Prayers at 6:30 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Mass 10 AM Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 201 St. Mary’s Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

A complete obituary to appear soon!