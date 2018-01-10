Sherwood Melvin Glotfelty, 101

Sherwood Melvin Glotfelty (Age 101) Of Charlotte Hall, Maryland died Friday January 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Ruth Mae (Shiels) Glotfelty and his sons; Gary (Rhoda), Robert, John (Jeanie) and William (Mary), 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was born in Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania December 20, 1916.

Before retiring, Sherwood was the president of the Heishman Porsche Audi dealership in Arlington, Virginia. Sherwood was an avid knife collector. He began his military career with the United States Army during World War II and served for 32 years both active duty and reserves.

A funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 on Friday January 12, 2018 at 2:00. Viewing will be 1:00-2:00 on that day. The interment will be held on a later date at Quantico Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Memorial donations in Sherwood’s honor can be made to the Special Olympics.