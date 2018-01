Monica Myers passed away January 7, 2018

She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Lees. Grandchildren, Lauren and Korrie Smith, Mother, Ann Simmons, and, Brother Jeff Herring.

Mass will be offered at Our Lady Help Of Christians Catholic Church 100 Village Street Waldorf, MD 20602 Friday January 12 , 2018 at 11:00 am

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to cancer research