Wednesday’s Pet is SAM

Wednesday’s Pet for 1/10/2018 SAM

Featured Pet: Sam

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Male

Size: Small (26 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

Sam is an older guy who marches to the beat of his own drum. He is sweet and loves to go for walks. Sam sometimes likes to play as if he is two years old again, then after a short burst of play, he is ready to find a bed and take a nap. Sam does not bark and he lets you know when he needs to go out. All this precious dog needs is a warm bed, plenty of treats and lots of loving. Even though Sam is getting older, he still has a lot of loving to give. He would do great in an apartment or a small home. Older dogs are amazing companions and require less most of the time. If you want, a love-bug and one that is on low speed this would be a great dog for you.

If you are interested in Sam, please fill out a Adopter Profile at:

http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm

and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:

The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

