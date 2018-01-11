Suitland Man Arrested in Waldorf for Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute

On January 10, 2018 at approximately 10:10 a.m., Trooper Phillips from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack stopped a black Chrysler 300 for exceeding the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour on northbound Route 5 at Shlagel Road, in Waldorf.

Contact was made with the driver who was identified as Marcus Balil Stokes, 33, of Suitland. While Trooper Phillips was speaking with Stokes, he detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the driver and vehicle revealed a plastic K-Pac bag containing marijuana, and 3 smaller size Ziploc bags containing marijuana with the total weight of 112.5 grams.

Stokes was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

Stokes was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute.

