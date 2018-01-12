Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Female Murder Victim Found Last Night

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to identify the victim of a homicide whose body was found last night on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

Unfortunately she did not have any identification on her person when she was located.

The victim, who is described as a black female possibly in her late 30s to 40s, had two distinct tattoos: a cherub and a design. The Cherub Angel Tattoo, is on her left shoulder blade. A design of some sorts is on her right inner wrist.

She was wearing a black top with gray leggings.

Anyone who believes they may know the victim based on this description, is asked to call 301-932-2222.



