On Friday, January 12, 2018, at approximately 4:45 am, fire and ems were dispatched to an undetermined fire in the area of Graphics Drive, in White Plains.

Crews were able to determine the fire was in the Coparts Auto Auctions Storage Lot, on Billingsley Road, and arrived on scene to find multiple vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and details will be released as they become available.