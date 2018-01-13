Waldorf Man Arrested and Charged with Killing His Mother

January 13, 2018
Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of Waldorf

Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of Waldorf, in connection with the murder of his mother, Swanda Ruegenea Dunn, 57, of Waldorf.

Swanda’s body was found on January 11, 2018, on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Drive.

Dunn is accused of stabbing his mother while they were driving home from a relative’s house. After the murder, Dunn removed his mother from the vehicle and left her in the roadway.

Dunn was arrested after detectives identified the victim and served a search warrant at her house – where her son lived – and recovered evidence linking him to the crime. A clear motive has not been established.

Dunn was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and other related charges.

Det. J. Long is investigating.

Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of Waldorf

Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on January 13, 2018 at 1:57 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.