UPDATE: Waldorf Substitute Middle School Teacher Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography

UPDATE 1/08/2020: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Keith Allan Krikstan, 32 of Waldorf, to 25 years in prison for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography, and Visual Surveillance of a Private Area.

On January 11, 2018, a detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office met with the first discovered victim, who was 12 years old at the time. Victim #1 stated that she had been in communication with Krikstan, her substitute teacher at John Hanson Middle School, through Snapchat, Facetime, and text message. She further stated that during those communications, Krikstan showed her part of his genitalia and asked her to send him inappropriate pictures.

An investigation revealed that from October 2017 through January 2018, Krikstan developed an inappropriate relationship with Victim #1 and on multiple occasions requested and received pictures of Victim #1’s private areas. Krikstan, being Victim #1’s substitute teacher, held Victim #1 back after class on one occasion to talk about the status of their relationship. He then gave her a pass so that she could enter her next class late.

A classmate of Victim #1 learned the nature of the relationship and notified a school resource officer at the school.

Cell phone downloads from both Victim #1’s and Krikstan’s phones corroborated the inappropriate nature of their relationship. Krikstan also admitted to communicating with the victim through text and social media, as well as deleting messages.

During that investigation, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office discovered an inappropriate video of another juvenile victim, who was also 12 years old at the time. Communications with Victim #2 and her mother revealed that Krikstan babysat her and her sibling on numerous occasions at their residence. Victim #2 also attended John Hanson Middle School.

A further investigation revealed that Krikstan initially became acquainted with Victim #2 through her mother’s place of employment in January of 2017. He later babysat Victim #2 at her residence. In June of 2017, Krikstan secretly set up a recording device in Victim #2’s bathroom and recorded her with no clothes on, unbeknownst to Victim #2. In November of 2017, Krikstan entered Victim #2’s bedroom with Victim #2 and used his cell phone to record her simulating oral sex on a banana. Krikstan coached Victim #2 on what to do while recording.

Downloads from Krikstan’s cellular device revealed the video simulation of oral sex. Downloads from two of Krikstan’s computer devices revealed inappropriate images of Victim #2 captured in her bathroom.

During the course of the investigation, Krikstan admitted to Victim #2’s mother that he had inappropriate feelings for Victim #2.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor addressed the judge, “The facts in this case – tying everything together – what else to call the defendant [but a] child predator.”



1/13/2018: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Keith Allan Krikstan, 30, of Waldorf, in connection with child pornography, displaying sexually explicit materials to a minor, and sexual abuse of a minor after officers received information he was having inappropriate contact with an adolescent girl.

On January 11, several students at John Hanson Middle School reported to a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer that they were aware of a substitute teacher who was having inappropriate communication with another student.

Officers learned Krikstan had obtained a cell phone number of a female student in December 2017 and began texting her. Soon after, they kept in contact via FaceTime and social media. Evidence showed Krikstan convinced the girl to send explicit photos to him and he sent some to her.

Krikstan was immediately removed from the school and detectives served a search warrant, during which they recovered cell phones and computers. Forensic analysis will be conducted on the devices.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about this situation and if they report anything inappropriate about Krikstan to contact Det. E. Webster at (301) 609-6558.

