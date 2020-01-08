UPDATE: Waldorf Substitute Middle School Teacher Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography

January 8, 2020
Keith Allan Krikstan, 30, of Waldorf

Keith Allan Krikstan, 32, of Waldorf

UPDATE 1/08/2020: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Keith Allan Krikstan, 32 of Waldorf, to 25 years in prison for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography, and Visual Surveillance of a Private Area.

On January 11, 2018, a detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office met with the first discovered victim, who was 12 years old at the time. Victim #1 stated that she had been in communication with Krikstan, her substitute teacher at John Hanson Middle School, through Snapchat, Facetime, and text message. She further stated that during those communications, Krikstan showed her part of his genitalia and asked her to send him inappropriate pictures.

An investigation revealed that from October 2017 through January 2018, Krikstan developed an inappropriate relationship with Victim #1 and on multiple occasions requested and received pictures of Victim #1’s private areas. Krikstan, being Victim #1’s substitute teacher, held Victim #1 back after class on one occasion to talk about the status of their relationship. He then gave her a pass so that she could enter her next class late.

A classmate of Victim #1 learned the nature of the relationship and notified a school resource officer at the school.

Cell phone downloads from both Victim #1’s and Krikstan’s phones corroborated the inappropriate nature of their relationship. Krikstan also admitted to communicating with the victim through text and social media, as well as deleting messages.

During that investigation, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office discovered an inappropriate video of another juvenile victim, who was also 12 years old at the time. Communications with Victim #2 and her mother revealed that Krikstan babysat her and her sibling on numerous occasions at their residence. Victim #2 also attended John Hanson Middle School.

A further investigation revealed that Krikstan initially became acquainted with Victim #2 through her mother’s place of employment in January of 2017. He later babysat Victim #2 at her residence. In June of 2017, Krikstan secretly set up a recording device in Victim #2’s bathroom and recorded her with no clothes on, unbeknownst to Victim #2. In November of 2017, Krikstan entered Victim #2’s bedroom with Victim #2 and used his cell phone to record her simulating oral sex on a banana. Krikstan coached Victim #2 on what to do while recording.

Downloads from Krikstan’s cellular device revealed the video simulation of oral sex. Downloads from two of Krikstan’s computer devices revealed inappropriate images of Victim #2 captured in her bathroom.

During the course of the investigation, Krikstan admitted to Victim #2’s mother that he had inappropriate feelings for Victim #2.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor addressed the judge, “The facts in this case – tying everything together – what else to call the defendant [but a] child predator.”


UPDATE 11/22/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, November 21, 2019, after four days of trial, a Charles County jury convicted Keith Allan Krikstan, 32 of Waldorf, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography, and Visual Surveillance of a Private Area.

In January of 2018, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office discovered an inappropriate video of the victim during an investigation of Krikstan and his involvement with another juvenile. Communications with the victim and her mother revealed that Krikstan babysat the victim and her sibling on numerous occasions at their residence. Krikstan also worked as a substitute teacher at the victim’s school.

A further investigation revealed that Krikstan initially became acquainted with the victim through her mother’s place of employment in January of 2017. He later babysat the then 12-year-old victim at her residence. In June of 2017, Krikstan secretly set up a recording device in the victim’s bathroom and recorded the victim with no clothes on, unbeknownst to the victim. In November of 2017, Krikstan entered the victim’s bedroom with the victim and used his cell phone to record her simulating oral sex on a banana. Krikstan coached the victim on what to do while recording.

Downloads from Krikstan’s cellular device revealed the video simulation of oral sex. Downloads from two of Krikstan’s computer devices revealed inappropriate images of the victim captured in her bathroom.

During the course of the investigation, Krikstan admitted to the victim’s mother that he had inappropriate feelings for the victim.

On April 16, 2019, Krikstan was found guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor for the initial juvenile victim. A sentencing date for both cases has been scheduled for January 14, 2020.

UPDATE 4/17/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after five days of trial, a Charles County jury convicted Keith Allan Krikstan, 31 of Waldorf, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

On January 11, 2018, a detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office met with the then 12-year-old victim, who stated that she had been in communication with Krikstan, her substitute teacher at John Hanson Middle School, through Snapchat, Facetime, and text message. She further stated that during those communications, Krikstan showed her part of his genitalia and asked her to send him inappropriate pictures.

An investigation revealed that from October 2017 through January 2018, Krikstan developed an inappropriate relationship with the victim and on multiple occasions requested and received pictures of the victim’s private areas. Krikstan, being the victim’s substitute teacher, on one occasion held the victim back after class to talk about the status of their relationship. He then gave her a pass so that she could enter her next class late.

A classmate of the victim learned the nature of the relationship and notified a school resource officer at the school.

Cell phone downloads from both the victim’s and defendant’s phones corroborated the inappropriate nature of their relationship. Krikstan also admitted to communicating with the victim through text and social media, as well as deleting messages.

During closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman told the jury, “[the defendant] took advantage of [the victim] for his own benefit. He knows this is wrong, yet he [continued] because his needs were more important [to him] than doing what’s right.”

1/13/2018: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Keith Allan Krikstan, 30, of Waldorf, in connection with child pornography, displaying sexually explicit materials to a minor, and sexual abuse of a minor after officers received information he was having inappropriate contact with an adolescent girl.

On January 11, several students at John Hanson Middle School reported to a Charles County Sheriff’s school resource officer that they were aware of a substitute teacher who was having inappropriate communication with another student.

Officers learned Krikstan had obtained a cell phone number of a female student in December 2017 and began texting her. Soon after, they kept in contact via FaceTime and social media. Evidence showed Krikstan convinced the girl to send explicit photos to him and he sent some to her.

Krikstan was immediately removed from the school and detectives served a search warrant, during which they recovered cell phones and computers. Forensic analysis will be conducted on the devices.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about this situation and if they report anything inappropriate about Krikstan to contact Det. E. Webster at (301) 609-6558.

Keith Allan Krikstan, 30, of Waldorf

Keith Allan Krikstan, 30, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on January 8, 2020 at 9:30 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to UPDATE: Waldorf Substitute Middle School Teacher Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Production of Child Pornography

  1. Charles on January 13, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Another sick individual…absolutely crazy

    Reply
    • truthteller on January 14, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      You mean another white man.

      Reply
      • dirt on January 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

        Carlos Bell?????????????????????????

        Reply
      • Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 7:04 pm

        what the hell does color have to do with the fact he’s a POS that doesn’t deserve to breathe..Take his ass out back I say…

        Reply
      • Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 9:00 am

        It ain’t just white men that commit these types of crimes. Why does race always have to be brought up? Grow up.

        Reply
        • Duh on April 18, 2019 at 8:01 pm

          Cause that is “their” number one play.

          Reply
          • Mic Drop on November 22, 2019 at 1:16 pm

            This is always the first line of defense for any person who has no objectivity.

        • Anonymous on April 22, 2019 at 3:16 pm

          Not just men, either. It goes to show that this has happened for a very long time. Now there’s digital proof to punish them, teaching them how not to get caught. Sex offenders do NOT change, they progress into violence.

          Reply
      • Take the bait and prove your hate on November 25, 2019 at 5:51 am

        Oh YES – the skin color is definitely the primary take away from this.

        You racist IDIOT.

        Reply
  2. AliceW on January 14, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Hopefully they will track down every kid she forwarded the pictures to and bust them if they sent them out and so on. The school board needs to hang a sign over the door teachers use that says: The snot nose kids will tell and you will be ruined for life!

    Reply
    • I'm still laughing on January 16, 2018 at 10:39 am

      excuse me, woman.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 16, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Why are you so angry at these kids? They did the right thing. He used his position of power to try to take advantage of a child between the ages of 10 and 14! You don’t know if that she gave him her number because he offered something like help on homework, you don’t know if that she asked him to stop, all you know is the very small amount of unidentifying, for the young girl’s protection, information that this news article tells you. That poor girl probably had no sense of the ramifications of sending those photos, he probably convinced her everything would be fine and no one would know. Thank God her friends did find out because who knows what else this sick creep would have done. I’m going to assume that you’re not a parent, especially not of a girl but to enlighten you girls are very impressionable at this age, they are insecure, their lives and bodies are changing, unfortunately they are very easy to take advantage of and this guy knew it. Stop blaming the kids, adults know better.

      Reply
      • AliceW on April 18, 2019 at 8:36 am

        What do you have against reminding teachers about what they seem to forget? The gross lack of parenting is causing this problem. My 15 year old neighbor had her phone taken by the police because she was sending the same kind of pictures to seniors at her school. Why, because the 16 year old on the other side of me was pimping her out to the older boys. The 16 year old was raised a sociopath by her trash parents and is staying out to mid night. Need to start arresting the parents. So cry me a river while you pitch the don’t hold them accountable BS!

        Reply
  3. Rob Stark on January 14, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    it runs in the family, trust me.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      Don’t use that as an excuse for yourself, you pedophile.

      Reply
      • Rob Stark on April 18, 2019 at 11:49 am

        I don’t know why you would reply that way to my post, but I suppose you have the right to do so. The reason I made the comment that I did was, even though I don’t know Keith Krikstan, I do know his father, Jerry. I also know Jerry’s past run in’s with the law and while I won’t get specific here, I stand by my 1st statement. It runs in the family!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on April 19, 2019 at 2:32 pm

          Yes, it does, Rob Stark. I know exactly what you are saying here.

          Reply
  4. Heather on January 15, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Must have been a Trump supporter

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 16, 2018 at 10:27 am

      If he was he won’t be by the next election. It is the democrats that keep insisting scum like this can be rehabilitated and released to ruin the lives of more children. As a criminal he stands to benefit more from supporting the democrats. If it were up to true republicans people like him, murderers, and rapists would be put down like rabid dogs.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on April 22, 2019 at 3:18 pm

        LOL I love this reply lol

        Reply
      • Aunt Esther on November 24, 2019 at 6:48 am

        Amen Honey!

        Reply
    • Harry Callahan on April 17, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      Nice try Heather the Troll. Sorry, this punk is definitely democrat material, they embrace everything immoral and disgusting. Hillabeast Clinton even voluntarily defended 41 year old Timothy Alfred Taylor in a 1975 case where the S-bag raped 12 year old Kathy Shelton. She not only blamed the child, saying she had it coming, but laughed about the incident.
      You and your fellow punk, Joshy Fury better face reality, your party is a bunch of sick, perverted, lyin’ pack of hypocrite lunatics. Your comment would be comical if it wasn’t so ignorantly pathetic.

      Reply
    • Jimmy V. on November 22, 2019 at 2:01 pm

      Typical response from a Hateful, Liberal. Get ready for 4 more years, honey. We will be taking your welfare away, too, America Hater.

      Reply
    • Fred G. Sanford on November 24, 2019 at 7:06 am

      Heather, you one dumb bitc#.
      You know only you democriminals condone shi# like this.
      You liberals so dumb, all you can say is “Trump supporter”, not knowin’ that’s every NORMAL American.
      Go dye ya hair purple and put a ring through ya nose, or whatever you liberal hoodlums do. Enjoy the next term. I bope he owns your defective mind fo that too.

      Reply
    • mcsassysonia on November 25, 2019 at 11:01 am

      I agree, probably is one of the Trump cult.

      Reply
      • Azazel on November 27, 2019 at 9:03 pm

        No, the cult would be the party you are associated with dirtbag. You’re just too stupid to know your in a cult because you’re a cult member. Continue slurping up Nanzi’s drool and spreading their unbelievable lies. Common sense and the truth will in the end, rub your kind back in the dirt.

        Reply
  5. Ted Nugent on January 15, 2018 at 8:59 am

    The BOE of Charles County is taking a beating! Maybe they should spend some of the extra millions they got lying around on back ground checks. Just a thought. Meanwhile the maintenance of effort is alive and well and your taxes aren’t getting any lower.

    Reply
    • Big Cookie on January 17, 2018 at 10:38 am

      The BOE has millions of $ just laying around. Who would’ve thought. Ted, can you give us your source of that information? Or, are you just making it up? Did you learn that from watching the MSM?

      Reply
      • Willie on January 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        Charles Co B of E has a rainy day fund that is in the millions. Look it up for yourself.

        Reply
        • The MSM is pure BS.....However.... on November 25, 2019 at 5:56 am

          Correct!

          And since this pedo-clown is a repeat offender, it suggests that he was already acting like a diseased animal when he was hired as a substitute teacher.

          Chas Co is partially responsible for setting up the environment for this to occur.

          Reply
  6. Anonymous on January 15, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Another sicko democrat enough said.

    Reply
    • JOSH FURY on January 16, 2018 at 10:45 am

      Excuse me, i know him and he’s a white Republican typical Trump supporter, but nice try.

      Reply
      • Talking heads on January 16, 2018 at 12:09 pm

        You know him because you are like him, “Josh The Perv”.

        No link between him and the president…..just YOU.

        So I think that says it.

        Reply
        • JOSH FURY on January 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

          My comment stands.

          Reply
          • Mac N Cheese on January 20, 2018 at 10:58 am

            And you obviously bend…….over!

          • Azazel on November 24, 2019 at 6:55 am

            So does your ignorance, the second he committed an offense, he left any chance of being a conservative behind. What he did, and hell, any crime or perversion is definitely of liberal belief, which they all defend and campaign for.

        • Josh Fury on January 16, 2018 at 4:14 pm

          I don’t really know him. I just tell people I know them to stir the doolie butter.

          Reply
          • Harry Callahan on April 17, 2019 at 8:11 pm

            If you want to stir the doolie butter, punk, just move your odd shaped head in a circular motion, or Every which way but loose until your hairbun comes loose or your cat quits starin’ at ya. Then you can borrow 5 bucks from mommy, hop in her POS Prius, head on down to Starsucks, get yourself a fruity sissy frappe’ and reflect on the stupid ass childish comment you made on a news site about a child predator….punk.

  7. K allan on January 15, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Someone set me up I was falsely accuse now my Job is ruin

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 20, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      you know me. I’m not going to say anymore.

      Reply
    • unknown on January 20, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      you know me. nothing else to say.

      Reply
      • unknown on January 20, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        don’t reply to this comment

        Reply
        • Anonymous on November 24, 2019 at 6:52 pm

          Or this one.

          Reply
    • Anonymous on November 25, 2019 at 5:59 am

      The way you write tells everyone that the right thing was accomplished if you were fired.

      Perv.

      Reply
  8. Anonymous on January 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Nasty, anyone that takes advantage of a child for their own twisted perversions should be forced to get a tattoo on their forehead that says PEDOPHILE then released into general population. If they are still alive at the time of release they should then be forced to get castrated.

    Reply
  9. Big Dookie on January 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

    sick white boy. who is really shocked at this point?

    Reply
    • Big Dookie's Mom on January 16, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Almost as shocked as I was with the dude with HIV and molesting boys.

      Reply
    • Big Foolkie on January 17, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      Almost as sick as the black boy, Carlos Deangelo Bell, not shocked at all, typical.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on January 18, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Ain’t this the boy that used to work Down St Mary’s County at the JCPenney catching people stealing I always knew something wasn’t right about that boy

    Reply
  11. Joe on January 18, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Ain’t this the boy that used to work Down St Mary’s County at the JCPenney catching people stealing I always knew something wasn’t right about that boy

    Reply
    • Opened the closet door..... on November 25, 2019 at 6:01 am

      Out of the closet now, “Joe”?

      But you still can’t write correctly after two tries!

      Reply
  12. rich on January 19, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Krikstan was reported sick the other day. Probably the FLU. Lately a lot heve been coming down with the flu virus. This makes people do strange things

    Reply
  13. Haven on January 20, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I know this guy very well, he used to work at the roller skating rink in Waldorf,MD. I never believed he would do this and I don’t think that the kids knew the whole story like they think they know. I bet that girl is devastated, wish i was the one hurt not her. her age is 11-14. I personally don’t think that Keith would ever do something like this. and even if he is talking to this girl, and it might have been inappropriate, but everything she did, she WANTED to do, else she wouldn’t have done it. Guys that do that are sick but they have no contact after everything goes down. Everyone needs to know that she WANTED to send the explicit photos, she WANTED to talk inappropriately. I don’t think people really think that way, so I’m glad I can help y’all figure this all out and help y’all who falsey accuse people for doing something when the other person did what they WANTED to do! Im happy I could help!

    Reply
    • Haven on January 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      I actually don’t know him very well, I just used to roller skate a lot at that roller skating rink until I moved away with my own family.

      Reply
    • Malcolm X on January 22, 2018 at 9:46 am

      11-14 and she wanted it? Got it. Do us all a favor and don’t reproduce.

      Reply
    • Sick family on April 17, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      If you know Keith I’m sure you know his father, Jerry who is just as sick if not more sick than keith. His father has touched a little boy on his butt inside of his pants and because it was outside of the underwear the Charles county police won’t do anything about it.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 9:26 am

        Agreed, his father is just as sick as he is. I knew both of them as well. Keith had an attraction to younger women, and spoke very inappropriately to them behind closed doors.

        Reply
    • Rob Stark on April 18, 2019 at 9:34 am

      Haven,

      You are blaming all this on a 12 year old kid? You are one sick pr*ck!

      Reply
    • astonished on November 25, 2019 at 7:40 am

      It is a KID idiot! Regardless of whether this child was looking for attention or not does not excuse this so called pedophile to take advantage of a kid! How can you make excuses for this POS? You are just as sick as he is!

      Reply
  14. Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Its a FACT that 90 percent of the teachers are democrats pushing their sick agenda and brainwashing these kids in schools and colleges.VOTE REPUBLICAN.

    Reply
    • Aunt Esther on April 17, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Amen, honey!

      Reply
  15. Mr Hand on April 18, 2019 at 5:41 am

    I find it amazing that Kim Hill still has a job. The taxpayers are paying her a ton of money and our school system is a disaster. Between the sex abuse, kids running the asylum and guns being brought to school, who do we hold accountable? If she was running a private company she would have been fired a long time ago.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    wrong on both ends , especially his but also her and her parents , SHAME

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Harry Callahan, you are my HERO!!! He did it, don’t care what anyone says! And to put blame on a CHILD, shame on you! I hope someone sticks a big cock in your ass!! He’s a POS predator who’s too much of a pussy to take responsibility for liking little girls. I sure hope he gets a cellmate who also likes little pussys!!

    Reply
    • Harry Callahan on November 24, 2019 at 7:22 am

      Thanks kid, I’d compliment your comments if I knew which Anonymous you were. (Hell, maybe I already have).

      Reply
    • The freedom of speech in America is GONE. on November 25, 2019 at 6:07 am

      If you wrote this “now” it would be censored by the newsnet Stasi agents.

      Reply
  18. Anonymous on November 25, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    We should be able to euthanize all pedophiles!

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on January 8, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Lets hope he never leaves prison except maybe in a box.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.