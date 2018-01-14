Waldorf Man Charged in Murder of 23-Year-Old District Heights Man

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in the city of District Heights in November of 2017.

The suspect is 26-year-old Darius Wilson of the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf. He’s accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Rondell Foo of District Heights. The suspect and victim were acquaintances.

On November 21st, at about 9:20 pm, patrol officers with the District Heights Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Sunvalley Terrace for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers discovered the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed Wilson as the suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals the motive appears to be robbery.

Wilson is charged with first degree murder, assault and several additional charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

