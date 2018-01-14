John Robert Russell, Jr. (Bobby)., 87

John Robert Russell, Jr. (Bobby) was 87 years old of Leonardtown, MD, he died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his residence. Born on April 22, 1930 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Russell and John Robert Russell. Bobby was the loving husband of the late Betty Russell whom he married in Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown, MD on August 23, 1952, and who preceded him in death on September 3, 2008. Bobby is survived by his children; Bobby Russell and his wife Cathy of Chaptico, MD, Betty Carter and her husband Ray of Valley Lee, MD. Grandchildren; Barbara Lynn Henderson and her husband Wayne, Jennifer Ann Henderson and her husband Eddie, Jessica Irene Sotelo and her husband JP, Kimberly Fenters and her husband Zach, Ashley Russell and her fiancé Eddie Sigmon and Sam Carter. As well as great grandchildren; Wayne Henderson, Jr, Jasmine Henderson, Darrick Henderson, Devin Henderson, Connor Henderson, Justin Henderson, Peyton Sotelo, Avery Fenters, Eddie Sigmon, Jourdan Carter, Kevin Carter, and his sister; Alice Owens of Clinton, MD. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister; James Russell of Leonardtown, MD, Madeline Langely of Solomons, MD, Teresa Dowell of Prince Frederick, MD, and Patricia McCready of Solomons, MD.

Bobby worked as a waterman, a truck driver for RC Cola, and retired as a St. Mary’s County School Bus Driver. Mr. Russell was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Bobby enjoyed Racing Boats in his younger days. He also loved seeing his grandkids and great grandkids, who knew him as Pop Pop. Mr. Russell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is proceeded in death by the love of his life of 50 years Betty Russell.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 5:00 Pm – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck Leonardtown, MD with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Ray Carter, David Higgs, Wayne Henderson, Eddie Henderson, JP Sotelo, and Wayne Henderson, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Abell, Francis Tippett, Keith Abell, Zach Fenters and Eddie Sigmon.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.