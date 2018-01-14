Wilbert J. Harrison passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018. He is survived by his children, Felicia Harrison and Damon Harrison; siblings, Beverly Brown, Debra Carter, Donald Brown, Veronica Harris, Darryl Harris, and Earline Harris; three grandchildren, Ajewel, Tyler and Skylar Harrison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family will unite on Tuesday, January 16 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1140 6th St., NE, Washington, DC. Interment at Heritage Cemetery, Waldorf, MD.

