Benjamin Adepegba MOROHUNFOLA (1939 – 2017) The entire Morohunfola Family at home and in diaspora, announce with deepest regrets, but with gratitude to God for a life well-spent, the passing away of their Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Cousin Chief Benjamin Adepegba MOROHUNFOLA (1939 – 2017) on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at New York City NYC while on a family holiday.

A Service of Songs and Tribute night will be held in his honour on Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Dorchester Community Centre, Waldorf, MD 20603.

The Celebration of Life will take place at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 on Saturday, February 10, 2018 with a viewing at 10am and service at 11 am followed by Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Repast will hold at the Waldorf Culture Centre from 2pm.