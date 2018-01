Peacefully on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 Warren Lee Davis, Sr. departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:00am at From the Heart Church Ministries 4949 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746. Interment will be private.

