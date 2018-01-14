Paulette Eileen Barber, 61, of Burnsville, MN passed away on January 9, 2018 at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

Paulette was born on December 13, 1956 in Washington, DC to Paul Wilfred Clements and Frances M. Clements.

Paulette grew up in the D.C./Virginia area. She received an AA Degree in paralegal in Corpus Christi, TX. Paulette enjoyed watching and critiquing movies. She played the piano and loved music in general. Her favorite was the Grateful Dead’s music and watching their shows. Paulette enjoyed cooking and was an incredible seamstress. She often sewed her own dresses.

Paulette is survived by her parents and three siblings, Rosemary Louise Knox of Ridge, MD, Kathleen Marie Evans of Greenville, NC and Julie Marie Oakley (Robert) of Port Republic, MD.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at

1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pediatric Association/Foundation and Ride for Kids.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.