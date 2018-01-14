Paul Joseph “PJ” Aldridge, Jr., of Ocean City, MD passed away on January 9, 2018 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s surrounded by family.

PJ was born on November 18, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD to Paul Joseph Aldridge, Sr. and Janice Darlene Allan Aldridge.

PJ graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelor’s Degree. He was employed as a Realtor for the Mark Fritschle Group in Ocean City, MD for 33 years. He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing and surfing. Paul started his own foundation for lung cancer- the PJ Aldridge Foundation, Leading Research & Awareness for the cure of lung cancer and the website can be found at www.pjaf.org.

PJ is survived by his father, Paul Joseph Aldridge, Sr., of Lexington Park, MD, mother, Janice Darlene Aldridge, of Ocean City, MD, and his brother, Mark Aldridge, of Lexington Park, MD. He is preceded in death by his step-mother, Vicki Gurley Vail Aldridge, and grandparents, Louis Sr. and Mary Corina Aldridge, and Thomas and Mary Allan.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City, MD 21842.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.